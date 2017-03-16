Investigation into sexual attack in Greymouth concluded

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 12:30

On January 16th 2017 Police received a report of a 14-year-old girl being attacked on the Westcoast wilderness trail, in the Blaketown area behind the BMX Park and near the aerodrome, Greymouth.

Police have thoroughly investigated this matter and have established that there is no further action required from Police from an investigation perspective.

Police are continuing to provide support to the girl and her family.