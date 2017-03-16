Creative projects theme for workshop

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 12:53

Exciting ways residents can be involved in creative projects in their city will be highlighted at a public talk in Dunedin later this month.

Dunedin City Council Community Development and Events staff have invited Gap Filler Co-Founder and Co-Director Ryan Reynolds to discuss how locals can tap into the creative energy of their neighbourhoods.

Gap Filler is a creative urban regeneration initiative that has helped fill vacant sites in Christchurch with creative projects.

Mr Reynolds says, "We’ve created around 70 projects in Christchurch over the past five years, operating at the intersection between community development, creative arts and urban planning/regeneration."

The Christchurch projects include a bicycle-powered cinema, an outdoor coin-operated dance floor, murals and concrete table tennis tables.

Members of the public are welcome to attend a presentation on Sunday, 26 March, 7pm to 8pm, at the Zingari Richmond Football Club in Eglinton Road.

DCC Manager Events and Community Development Joy Gunn says, "Focusing on real examples and first hand experience from Christchurch and further afield, this talk is set up to inspire and equip people to lead change in their neighbourhoods."

Some activities are already taking place around the city, such as the Northern Artery project in North East Valley. Both Ara Toi, Dunedin’s Arts and Culture Strategy, and the city’s Social Wellbeing Strategy encourage this type of community participation.

As well as the public talk, Mr Reynolds will be working with community groups, artists and funders at two invitation-only workshops in the central city and Mosgiel.

Mr Reynolds is on a nationwide tour, working with councils across the country.