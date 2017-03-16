Cooler autumnal mornings across the country

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 13:05

It has been noticeably cooler the last few mornings where there has been clear skies and light winds. This has also lead to some fog and low cloud forming in inland valleys and basins. However, the cooler mornings generally give way to warm afternoons and that is the case tomorrow with eastern areas of the South Island and lower North Island rising into the high twenties.

"It will be a warm afternoon so people planning on celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day should also be mindful of the sunny skies" says Forecaster Cameron Coutts "and slap on some sunscreen and a hat if you’re outside."

The fine settled weather expected over most of the country tomorrow extends into the weekend, but a southerly flick, arriving in the south of the South Island Friday night heads up the country. It does weaken as it comes up against the dominant ridge, but still brings a few showers to the eastern coast, and a period of rain for Westland.

"Some parts of Canterbury are expecting a hot Friday with temperatures heading towards 30 degrees but Christchurch will awaken to a showery and much colder Saturday, and an expected high of just 17," remarked Coutts.

Many events are scheduled this weekend, and most will experience fine weather. A few showers may disrupt the cricket at the Basin in Wellington on Saturday afternoon but should not dampen the festivities at the Pride celebrations, while those attending WOMAD in Taranaki will be unlucky if they get a shower.