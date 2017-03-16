New Zealand Defence Force survey of the Kaikoura sea floor

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 13:08

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) is using the results of a New Zealand Defence Force sea floor survey to help keep mariners safe at sea.

The survey of the Kaikoura sea floor was carried out following the 2016 earthquake, and showed that the sea floor had uplifted in the area.

LINZ has used the survey results to update the information provided to mariners, and will also use it as part of a longer term work to resurvey and update the nautical charts for the wider Kaikoura area.