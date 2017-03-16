New Zealand's Ahmadi Muslims to hold Walk for Humanity

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 13:29

The Ahmadiyya Muslim community of New Zealand is holding its 9th annual charity walkathon on the 18th March 2017. Thousands of dollars raised by the participants will go towards supporting the New Zealand Blind Foundation and the Humanity First charities. Having raised a total of nearly $40,000 in the past few years, the organisers are hoping to beat their previous record collection of $11500 raised last year.

"The annual walkathon forms an important part of the number of initiatives and events organized by the Ahmadiyya community throughout the year to help those in need. As Muslims we believe that the purpose of man’s creation is to worship the one true God, and be selfless in providing services to one’s fellow beings" says the community’s spokesman Dr Nadeem Ahmad. "The event is held under the banner ‘Walk for Humanity’, as we believe it conveys the core principle on which we base our beliefs, i.e. to become useful members of the society. This is the spirit which our community’s founder Hadhrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (May peace be upon him) wanted to instill in his followers. Internationally similar walkathon events have helped raise over 3 million pounds to help various international and local charities".

This year’s walkathon will be held in the Barry Curtis park in Flat Bush on the 18th March starting at 10 am. Representatives from various organisations including the Blind foundation and the AA are expected to join dozens of members of the Ahmadiyya Community. The event is organised and managed by a team of volunteers from the Ahmmadiyya Muslim community. The participants will be treated to a barbeque and sausage sizzle at the end which this year will be sponsored by Mike Peru NZ.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a worldwide reformist movement in Islam, with millions of followers in over 200 countries. It is acknowledged worldwide for its sincere efforts to establish global peace, and for its work towards charitable causes. For more details and to take part please contact: 0800 Y ISLAM (0800 9 47526) Toll free, or visit https://www.walkforhumanity.nz.