Last call for 2017 Dulux Colour Awards entries

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 13:42

Entries for the 2017 Dulux Colour Awards have been extended, with the closing date now Wednesday 22 March.

The extension means there is still time for architects, designers, stylists and students to be a part of the 31st year of the iconic awards program, which is Australasia’s premier showcase of inventive colour application in built environments.

This year, the Dulux Colour Awards takes on the theme of ‘Bold, Forward, Tilted’, while once again recognising Australia and New Zealand’s diversely creative and outstanding use of colour across commercial and residential spaces.

An esteemed mix of leading names from Australia and New Zealand’s architecture, design and creative industries will form the 2017 judging panel and be tasked with selecting the winning projects, with the Grand Prix winner to be prized with $5,000AUD.

For more details about the 2017 Dulux Colour Awards categories, judging panel and entry criteria, visit http://colourawards.dulux.co.nz