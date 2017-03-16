Police attend Ohau Ski Field area, near Twizel - UPDATE

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 14:35

A man’s been taken to hospital after emergency services responded to a report of a paraglider crash in the area of Ohau Ski Field, near Twizel.

Police were alerted at 10.58 this morning.

A helicopter was sent to the scene, about 1500 metres above sea level.

The man was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with a leg injury.

Police do not have any further details about the patient at this stage.