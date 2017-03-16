Archaeological mapping of historic pa complete

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 16:22

Tauranga archaeologist, Eleanor Sturrock, recently took part in a three-day joint project to develop an archaeological map of one of New Zealand’s most significant surviving pa sites.

Eleanor, who is the Lower Northern Assistant Archaeologist for Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, used her specialist expertise in map drawing to help record Hungahungatoroa Pa - a gunfighter pa dating back to the 1860s - in the Karakatuwhero Valley near Te Araroa on the East Coast.

The mapping project was a partnership between Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou, the Department of Conservation and Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, and also involved local students from Te Waha o Rerekohu Area School and Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Kawakawa mai Tawhiti.

As well as being able to see how archaeology can assist in learning history, the students had an opportunity to hone up their own map-making skills with support from Land Information New Zealand.

"The importance of this site is reflected in its inclusion in the Ngati Porou Deed of Settlement. The mapping project was a follow-on from a project started a number of years ago led by DoC and Te Runanga o Ngati Porou," says Eleanor.

"Iwi have persevered for seven years to get the mapping work underway, and it was a privilege for all of us to be involved in this important post settlement project."

Hungahungatoroa Pa was established by followers of the Hauhau movement in the 1860s. Hauhau - also known as Pai Marire - rejected both Christianity and British colonisation, and was readily adopted by Maori facing displacement from their tribal lands.

Hauhau moved through Ngati Porou resisting British sovereignty, though the movement was opposed by Government forces and some Ngati Porou who had pledged allegiance to the Crown. The Government forces acted to remove Hauhau, driving them from pa sites from Gisborne up the northern East Coast.

"The Hauhau made their last stand at Hungahungatoroa Pa, though they were eventually overtaken by government forces due to the heavy assault of gunfire from the numerous attackers," says Eleanor.

Survivors of the assault on Hungahungatoroa were made to swear allegiance to the Queen. Chiefs were then shipped to the Chatham Islands for imprisonment, though later escaped with Te Kooti Rikirangi Tu Turiki.

According to Hal Hovell, a DoC Ranger of Ngati Porou descent who helped oversee the mapping project, Hungahungatoroa Pa represents a sad time of civil war for Ngati Porou, with family pitted against family.

"Little is told of Hungahungatoroa maybe as a time best forgotten by the whanau of that time due to such deep family hurt," he says.

"The map will provide a window into our past so our generations can learn about Ngati Porou history and warfare, and look to continually mend the hurt of the past."

Many of the pa’s features - including musket trenches, artefacts and kumara pits - are still visible, which enabled the team to get a good idea of how the pa functioned, both as a place where people lived and also from the perspective of defence.

"The pa itself was an impressive palisaded stronghold deep in the bush and was believed to have been impregnable," says Eleanor.

Hungahungatoroa is the first of 36 pa sites to be mapped and is protected as part of the Pukeamaru Scenic Reserve. According to Hal Hovell, the community plan is to map the rest of the pa sites so they can all be included with the Historic Reserve status.

"It is great to have all the experts with our local knowledge joining forces to get a look into our rich history. We will not always have the experts available to come up the Coast, so the vision in involving our tamariki and community is to give them the tools to continue mapping our pa and stories," he says.

The map is expected to be available by the end of March, and Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga and DOC staff will deliver a presentation to Te Runanga o Ngati Porou on the project.

Tauranga reveals hidden past

The mapping project is a sharp contrast to an archaeological excavation which Eleanor also took part in earlier this year - the site of a fancy goods depot and refreshment rooms on The Strand in Tauranga’s CBD.

"The work was being carried out as part of Tauranga’s inner city redevelopment - which is revealing significant information about Maori settlement and also aspects of the city’s commercial history," she says.

Maori archaeological remains are well recorded on Te Papa Peninsula and an archaeological assessment also identified European commercial shops that were operating on the site prior to and after the 1880s. Based on the initial site survey and documentary research it was known that there would be a high likelihood of finding archaeological evidence of the site’s past.

"When the building was demolished the original shops frontages were uncovered behind the modern façade, including the original print as seen in historical photographs. Finding this highlights the shops’ place in Tauranga’s commercial history," she says.

The archaeologists working on the project from Clough and Associates, and Archaeology B.O.P Heritage Consultants found evidence of domestic activities including ceramics, bottles and clay pipes, as well as foundations for earlier buildings that burnt down in 1881 prior to the shops being built. Underneath these layers, archaeological evidence of earlier Maori occupation was uncovered including an obsidian flaking floor.

Evidence of early Maori settlement and later historical settlement in Tauranga dating from the 1860s-80s increasingly continues to surface as redevelopment occurs in the CBD, exposing some of the city’s archaeological past - and Heritage New Zealand is taking a close interest in what is coming to light.

"All of this adds to our knowledge and understanding of Maori and European settlement on the Te Papa Peninsula and the development of Tauranga City," she says.