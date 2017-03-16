Rail Preservation Group to represent Tararua District at awards

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 16:17

Ormondville Rail Preservation Group is about to go head to head with the country’s best and brightest voluntary groups and organisations at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards take place in the Rotorua Lakes region from 24-26 March 2017.

Ormondville Rail Preservation Group is representing the Tararua District at the National Community Awards - an honour they won after being named Supreme Winner at the Trustpower Tararua District Community Awards last year.

Joining Ormondville Rail Preservation Group at the National Awards will be representatives from 24 other voluntary groups or organisations from around the country that were named Supreme Winner at their regional Trustpower Community Awards.

At the Trustpower National Community Awards, there will be a lot of networking amongst the voluntary groups, sharing ideas as well as some sightseeing of the Rotorua Lakes District. Ormondville Rail Preservation Group will give an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved and why they deserve the title of Trustpower National Community Award Supreme Winner. Ormondville Rail Preservation Group will be judged on that presentation, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation.

The presentations will take place on Saturday 25 March in the BayTrust Forum at Rotorua Energy Events Centre. The Winner, Runner-Up and recipient of the WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award will be announced at an Awards dinner that evening at Blue Baths.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Teresa Partridge says Ormondville Rail Preservation Group have put together an inspiring presentation.

"This band of volunteers have invested an incredible amount of time into running this facility and the community has always been at the forefront of what they do whether it is fixing something or sharing their passion for rail with others.

"The Tararua community should be really proud of what the Ormondville Rail Preservation Group has achieved. They will make wonderful ambassadors for your community at the Trustpower National Community Awards," says Mrs Partridge.

Attending the Trustpower National Community Awards from the Ormondville Rail Preservation Group will be Paul Mahoney and Val Burr, along with Mayor Tracey Collis and her husband Mike.

The Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner will take home a custom-made trophy, $4,000 in prize money, a framed certificate and a $1,000 consultancy voucher from one of New Zealand’s leading training providers for the community sector, Exult. The Runner Up will receive $2,500 in prize money, a $500 Exult voucher and a framed certificate. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award recipient receives a framed certificate and a consultancy service package from award sponsor, Exult.