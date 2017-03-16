Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club Inc to represent at awards

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 16:19

Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club Inc is about to go head to head with the country’s best and brightest voluntary groups and organisations at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards take place in the Rotorua Lakes region from 24-26 March 2017.

Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club Inc is representing the Tauranga City at the National Community Awards - an honour they won after being named Supreme Winner at the Trustpower Tauranga Community Awards last year.

Joining Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club Inc at the National Awards will be representatives from 24 other voluntary groups or organisations from around the country that were named Supreme Winner at their regional Trustpower Community Awards.

At the Trustpower National Community Awards, there will be a lot of networking amongst the voluntary groups, sharing ideas as well as some sightseeing of the Rotorua Lakes District. Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club Inc will give an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved and why they deserve the title of Trustpower National Community Award Supreme Winner. Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club Inc will be judged on that presentation, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation.

The presentations will take place on Saturday 25 March in the BayTrust Forum at Rotorua Energy Events Centre. The Winner, Runner-Up and recipient of the WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award will be announced at an Awards dinner that evening at Blue Baths.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Teresa Partridge says Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club Inc have put together an inspiring presentation.

"The miniature train is hugely iconic for Tauranga, but the volunteers behind it tend to fly under the radar.

"The Tauranga community should be really proud of what the Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club Inc has achieved. Over the last few years they have concluded a $380,000 track extension to their amazing model railway which totalled over 40,000 hours of volunteer labour from members. Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club Inc will make wonderful ambassadors for your community at the Trustpower National Community Awards," says Mrs Partridge

Attending the Trustpower National Community Awards from the Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club Inc will be Peter Jones and Oliver Duncan, along with Mayor Greg Brownless and his wife Li-Jong Liao.

The Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner will take home a custom-made trophy, $4,000 in prize money, a framed certificate and a $1,000 consultancy voucher from one of New Zealand’s leading training providers for the community sector, Exult. The Runner Up will receive $2,500 in prize money, a $500 Exult voucher and a framed certificate. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award recipient receives a framed certificate and a consultancy service package from award sponsor, Exult.