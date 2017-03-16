Wairoa Community Patrol to represent at community awards

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 16:26

Wairoa Community Patrol is about to go head to head with the country’s best and brightest voluntary groups and organisations at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards take place in the Rotorua Lakes region from 24-26 March 2017.

Wairoa Community Patrol is representing the Wairoa District at the National Community Awards - an honour they won after being named Supreme Winner at the Trustpower Wairoa District Community Awards last year.

Joining Wairoa Community Patrol at the National Awards will be representatives from 24 other voluntary groups or organisations from around the country that were named Supreme Winner at their regional Trustpower Community Awards.

At the Trustpower National Community Awards, there will be a lot of networking amongst the voluntary groups, sharing ideas as well as some sightseeing of the Rotorua Lakes District. Wairoa Community Patrol will give an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved and why they deserve the title of Trustpower National Community Award Supreme Winner. Wairoa Community Patrol will be judged on that presentation, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation.

The presentations will take place on Saturday 25 March in the BayTrust Forum at Rotorua Energy Events Centre. The Winner, Runner-Up and recipient of the WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award will be announced at an Awards dinner that evening at Blue Baths.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Teresa Partridge says Wairoa Community Patrol have put together an inspiring presentation.

"This band of volunteers works hard behind the scenes to keep the Wairoa community safe.

"The Wairoa community should be really proud of what the Wairoa Community Patrol achieve. Every month they drive over 1,200 kilometres as well as around 20 hours by foot. Not only can residents feel safe in their homes at night with these volunteers on patrol, businesses can rest assured that these volunteers are keeping an eye on their shops as well. They will make wonderful ambassadors for your community at the Trustpower National Community Awards," says Mrs Partridge.

Attending the Trustpower National Community Awards from the Wairoa Community Patrol will be Charlie Northcott and Dave King, along with Wairoa Mayor/Craig Little and his wife Jan.

The Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner will take home a custom-made trophy, $4,000 in prize money, a framed certificate and a $1,000 consultancy voucher from one of New Zealand’s leading training providers for the community sector, Exult. The Runner Up will receive $2,500 in prize money, a $500 Exult voucher and a framed certificate. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award recipient receives a framed certificate and a consultancy service package from award sponsor, Exult.