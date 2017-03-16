Wal and Dog to attend Ball memorial

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 17:43

Wal and Dog will be in attendance at their creator's funeral service tomorrow. Council has responded to a request to have the Footrot Flats statue temporarily moved to Bushmere Arms to join in the celebration of Murray Ball's life.

Mayor Meng Foon says, "Council felt that it was a fitting gesture given the contribution that Murray Ball has made to our community both here and internationally."

"We all feel a great sense of loss for someone who has had such an impact on the generations of people who were raised with his drawings"

Currie's Construction are also helping out by transporting the statue to their workshop, before taking it to the service, where they will help welcome friends and family.

Flowers that were placed as tributes at the statue have been carefully gathered and will be placed back on the statue at the service.

Murray Ball's service is being held at the Bushmere Arms on Friday at 1pm.

The statue will be returned to its regular spot along the Taruheru River on Monday.