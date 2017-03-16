Manawatu Gorge road closure Friday 17 March from 10.30am

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 16:57

The NZ Transport Agency is advising road users that the Manawatu Gorge Road, State Highway 3 will be closed from 10.30am Friday 17 March for approximately three hours to allow slip debris to be cleared.

"As part of our planned maintenance work at the 2011 Manawatu Gorge slip, contractors have discovered additional large rocks on the site. The road will be fully closed so the rocks can be safely removed," Ross I’Anson, NZ Transport Agency Highway Manager says.

"We thank road users for their patience while we undertake this work. When the road is fully open again we will let people know via our website, social media channels, and electronic variable messaging signs at Ashhurst and Woodville," Mr I’Anson says.

While the Manawatu Gorge Road is closed, a signed detour route is available via Saddle Road and the Pahiatua Track. This will add approximately 15 minutes to a journey.

