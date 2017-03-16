Work related forestry death in Gisborne

|
A person has died in a work related forestry incident in the Whatatutu area of Gisborne today.
Police were alerted to the incident just after midday.
Police are making enquiries into the death on behalf of the Coroner.
We are now in the process of notifying the person’s family.
