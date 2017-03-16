'Hairpiece' human rights ludicrous - SST

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 20:08

Sensible Sentencing (SST) is astounded and appalled by the ruling by High Court Judge Edwin Wylie that denying paedophile and murderer - and prison escaper - Philip John Smith the ‘right’ to wear his hairpiece breaches Smith’s right to "freedom of expression".

"This is surely one of the most absurd decisions to be handed down by a Judge in New Zealand ever, and that’s saying something" said SST founder Garth McVicar today.

"As the left is fond of saying of things they don’t like, this decision is just wrong on so many levels. Even ignoring the massively material fact that Smith’s wearing of his hairpiece helped him to escape to Brazil, how can the wearing of a vanity item be seriously considered as a ‘human right’ for a person serving serious prison time for sexual violation and murder?" McVicar said.

"I myself wish I was a bit taller - will the next successful claim before the High Court be to allow the wearing of built up shoes by vertically challenged prisoners who claim their self esteem will thereby improve? The taxpayer already pays for the removal of gang tattoos on prisoners’ faces, supposedly to assist their prospects of rehabilitation. What’s next, taxpayer funded nose jobs for prisoners who think their nose is too big, and that that damages their self esteem?"

"Those last two examples might sound ludicrous - we believe all sensible New Zealanders will see Justice Wylie’s decision today as equally ludicrous. Even a recent panel on Radio New Zealand - hardly a right wing media outlet - were unanimous in saying prisoners ought to have no such right, and that Smith’s claim was simply taking the mickey" McVicar said.

"We believe this case ought to be the catalyst for a wholesale reconsideration of what ‘rights’ prisoners have or should have. SST does not believe that the only right a prisoner ought to be deprived of is the right to liberty. We do not believe prisoners should have a choice about what they wear, how they cut their hair or many other things ordinary citizens make their own decisions about. In our view prisoners ought to have the right not to be tortured, to receive adequate food clothing and shelter, and to receive medical care when they are sick. Just about everything else ought to be earned if it is allowed at all" said McVicar.

"While Justice Wylie is congratulating himself for his courage and humanity over a brandy at the Northern Club this evening, we are quite confident every prisoner in New Zealand is laughing uproariously tonight at both the Judge and the ‘justice’ system which has upheld Smith’s claim" said McVicar.

"We will not be surprised if this decision provokes a public outcry, and we will be at the forefront of that. Today thanks to Justice Wylie, the judiciary became a laughing stock and a joke - a very bad one. And Smith will be laughing the loudest"