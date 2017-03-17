Name release - Clive fatal crash

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 09:15

Police can now release the name of the woman who died following a crash on Tuesday 15 March on Farndon Road, Clive, Hawke's Bay.

She was 18-year-old Tahl Southwick of St Leonards, Hastings.

Ms Southwick is a former student of Karamu High School.

The Police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.

Police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of Ms Southwick.