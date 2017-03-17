Name release - Clive fatal crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of the woman who died following a crash on Tuesday 15 March on Farndon Road, Clive, Hawke's Bay.
She was 18-year-old Tahl Southwick of St Leonards, Hastings.
Ms Southwick is a former student of Karamu High School.
The Police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.
Police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of Ms Southwick.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.