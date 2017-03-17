Looking to get off the tools?

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 09:30

There’s a nationwide shortage of qualified planners and building control officers - and it’s no different on the Coromandel. We’re running a recruitment drive right now and have several vacancies on our Building Control Unit.

So if you are thinking about getting out of the building trades and want to train in this sector go to www.tcdc.govt.nz/buildingjobs to have a look at our vacancies.

The shortage of building and planning staff was one of the discussion points at the roadshow we held throughout February to meet with industry stakeholders, including builders, architects, designers, planners, realestate agents and DIYers. Meetings were held in Thames, Whangamata and Whitianga.

It was a chance for senior staff from our building and planning teams give an update on the roadblocks we encounter in processing consent applications and how people can lodge better applications.

Another thing our Planning Department will be doing within the next couple of months is introducing a "Line of Enquiry" online tool that will allow people to research what parts of the District Plan apply to a given property.

It is hoped that this and other initiatives in the pipeline will improve the accuracy of applications and our processing of them.

Development Planning Manager Michael Jones and Building Control Manager Corinne Hamlin both spoke about the higher number of consent applications we’ve been receiving and their increased complexity, lengthening the time it takes to process them.

