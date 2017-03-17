Increased economic benefits from international students welcomed by city

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 09:30

National research has highlighted the benefits of international education to the Dunedin economy. Figures released by Education New Zealand shows there was a $117m benefit from international students during the 2015/16 year. This was the highest contribution to economic development and GDP growth in the country.

Director of Enterprise Dunedin, John Christie, welcomes the report. "This is a great result, with positive growth throughout the sector. The real benefits of international education to the city are far reaching and aren’t exclusive to educational organisations; 1300 jobs are associated with supplying goods and services to this sector. This further reinforces our work with schools, the Polytechnic and University and others to position Dunedin as a premier international study destination through Study Dunedin."

In his media release, Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Paul Goldsmith said, "These findings help give us a more complete picture and gain a deeper understanding of the economic outcomes our regions are seeing due to the growth of international education, as well as where the opportunities lie." "We are also seeing positive experiences and value for Kiwi learners, business and communities, thanks to the sector’s ability to link individuals, businesses, institutions and communities with international markets."

Otago Girls High School Principal, Linda Miller, says "Otago Girls' High School, like virtually every other school in the region, is actively marketing for international students. We see having international students in our school as a win-win situation; the students receive an excellent educational experience which sets them up for tertiary study anywhere in the world. It improves the educational experience for our domestic students, and the city benefits from the enormous economic benefits these students and their families bring."

Total Dunedin international students 4315

Gross Spending (mean) per student $32,965

Direct employment from the sector 599 jobs

Direct value added from this employment $72.9m