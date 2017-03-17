Update - Fatal crash Papatoetoe

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 09:40

Police can confirm that an adult male has died following a crash on St George Street, Papatoetoe.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 9am this morning after reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

Serious Crash Unit has been advised and is in attendance.

The road is closed between Great South Road and Kingswood Road and cordons are expected to be in place for the next two hours.