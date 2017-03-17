Community House to represent Ashburton at National Community Awards

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 10:16

Community House Mid Canterbury is about to go head to head with the country’s best and brightest voluntary groups and organisations at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards take place in the Rotorua Lakes region from 24-26 March 2017.

Community House Mid Canterbury will represent Ashburton District at the National Community Awards - an honour they won after being named Supreme Winner at the Trustpower Ashburton District Community Awards last year.

Joining Community House Mid Canterbury at the National Awards will be representatives from 24 other voluntary groups or organisations from around the country that were named Supreme Winner at their regional Trustpower Community Awards.

John Driscoll and Leandra Fitzgibbon will attend the Trustpower National Community Awards to represent Community House Mid Canterbury along with Ashburton District Mayor Donna Favel and Councillor Thelma Bell.

Community House Mid Canterbury will give an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved and why they deserve the title of Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner. Community House Mid Canterbury will be judged on that presentation, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation.

The presentations will take place on Saturday 25 March in the BayTrust Forum at Rotorua Energy Events Centre. The Winner, Runner-Up and recipient of the WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award will be announced at an Awards dinner that evening at Blue Baths.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely says Community House Mid Canterbury’s story is one of triumph over adversity.

"Community House Mid Canterbury was established to foster the provision of social services by providing low-rental offices and administrative support to community organisations. When an inspection following the Canterbury earthquakes deemed their building unsafe, the group had 48 hours to evacuate the premises - for good.

In 2014, the group was making do in a smaller building that could accommodate only one-third its original tenants, when tragedy struck Ashburton with fatal shootings at the Work and Income offices.

Community House Mid Canterbury made the brave decision to purchase the vacated building and repurpose it for the benefit of the community. In addition to the logistics of fundraising the purchase price, the group showed tremendous courage to lead their community on a journey towards healing.

Ashburton can feel incredibly proud to be represented by the Community House Mid Canterbury," says Miss Siely.

The Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner will take home a custom-made trophy, $4,000 in prize money, a framed certificate and a $1,000 consultancy voucher from one of New Zealand’s leading training providers for the community sector, Exult. The Runner Up will receive $2,500 in prize money, a $500 Exult voucher and a framed certificate. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award recipient receives a framed certificate and a consultancy service package from award sponsor, Exult.