Dunedin's very foggy Friday

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 10:26

Longer, cooler nights are the perfect recipe for fog in New Zealand especially in March as the nights lengthen, the mornings cool but the afternoons are still warm. The sea is also at its warmest from summer - so coastal fog after a long cool night is highly likely.

This morning Dunedin's sunny day has been dashed by thick fog that is lingering across the morning with no real wind to blow it away.

The northerly at Dunedin airport is currently just 1.9 km/h with gusts to 6km/h. Or put another way, calm with gusts to walking speed.

The fog should lift either late morning or around lunchtime as the sun continues to burn it away.

Some flights are now being cancelled in and out of the city.

Overnight tonight a cold front will move through with showers and a windier SW flow ensuring no fog on Saturday in Dunedin.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz