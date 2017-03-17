Applications open for Linklater Memorial Bursary

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 10:56

Applications are now open for Horizons Regional Council’s Don Linklater Memorial Bursary awarded to tertiary students studying in areas relevant to Horizons work.

The Don Linklater Memorial Bursary was established to honour the contribution made to the Region by the late Don Linklater, who was Horizons chairman from 1989 to 2000.

This year’s bursary is worth up to $3,000 per year for up to three years and aims to support students studying at either undergraduate or post-graduate level.

Students can be studying either internally or extramurally, however must be studying subjects such as resource management, environmental planning, and environmental engineering and modelling with particular emphasis on river and drainage basin dynamics.

Horizons chairman Bruce Gordon says the bursary is a fantastic way of supporting students while contributing to the environmental work Horizons undertakes.

"These students are the future of environmental management in our Region and supporting them in their study, contributes to investing in the future management of our natural resources," Mr Gordon says.

To be eligible applicants must be New Zealand citizens or residents and plan to study full-time university study in 2017. They must also be from the Horizons Region, however may study outside of the Region.

Anyone interested in applying for the Don Linklater Memorial Bursary can get an application form from www.horizons.govt.nz, Horizons Regional Council office in Palmerston North or by calling free phone 0508 800 800.

Applications must be received no later than 5pm Tuesday 18 April 2017.

The Bursary recipient will be selected by a panel of Horizons representatives made up of councillors and staff. Short listed applicants will then meet with the selection panel.