Fatal house fire in Taupo area

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 10:45

A scene examination is under way in the Taupo district following a fatal house fire.

Emergency services were called to the property on SH5 in Rangitaiki at 2.49 this morning.

Police can confirm that a woman and an infant are deceased.

A further three people are being treated in hospital.

A scene examination is being conducted by Police, Fire and ESR scientists.

Victim Support and Police are supporting the relatives of those involved during this time.

Police will not speculate on the cause of the fire until the investigation is concluded.