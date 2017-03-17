Thousands to benefit from new charitable initiative

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 11:52

Thousands of children are expected to benefit from a new charitable initiative which will see $1million donated to those living in poverty as well as a range of other health, cultural and other causes.

‘The Trusts’ West Auckland will help dozens of groups in need of funding to complete projects which will benefit the local community.

These projects include the planting of an orchard to help feed thousands of children with fresh fruit, a mobile dental service for those living in poverty and equipment for a programme which aims to reduce the levels of obesity in preschool children and their parents.

New Zealanders can vote online for the cause of their choice with each vote providing $5 to the community group.

The Trusts, is a business which has exclusive rights to retail liquor in the West Auckland region. Formed in 1972, it is the largest of 19 entities of its kind in NZ and is tasked with reinvesting profits from the sale of alcohol back into community programmes, grants and sponsorships.

Past initiatives have included the multi-million dollar support for The Trusts Stadium and the provision of free smoke alarms and fire extinguishers to every resident in the region.

Simon Wickham CEO of The Trusts says the million dollar charitable initiative is an example of how the licensing model is able to support charities while at the same time better manage the sale of alcohol.

"Most of the profits from liquor sales around NZ are retained by store owners. Under the model we operate within, the proceeds are returned to the community," he says.

Wickham says the causes were chosen by a judging panel including Dai Henwood, Sir Bob Harvey and Linda Vagana who selected 30 finalists from over 130 applicants.

"It’s great to see the local community getting behind the charities of their choice, voting has only just opened and already $465,000 has been allocated to charitable causes around the region," he says.

New Zealanders can register one vote each day at milliondollarmission.co.nz until the end of April 2017 or until all funds have been distributed.

The 30 charities vying for donations include: Piha Surf Life Saving Club, Netball Waitakere, Zeal Education Trust, Family Action, The Order of St John Northern Region Trust Board, Kelston Girls College, Bay Olympic Soccer Club, Big Buddy Mentoring Trust, KidsCan Charitable Trust, The Parenting Place, Karekare Surf Lifesaving Club, Well Foundation, Auckland Swimming Association, West Auckland Hospice, YMCA of Auckland, Te Atatu Rugby League, Bay Roskill Sports Club, Titirangi Badminton Club, Massey Athletic Club, Massey Matters, Waitakere Badminton Association, Corban Estate Arts Centre, Waitakere College, French Bay Yacht Club, Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, Auckland Sexual Abuse HELP Foundation, Matuku Reserve Trust, Save Cornwallis Old Wharf (SCOW), Leataata O Tupulaga Preschool, Community Waitakere Charitable Trust for He Tohu Aroha.