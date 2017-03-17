$12m Lemonwood Grove School officially opened

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 11:57

Education Minister Hekia Parata and Associate Education Minister Nikki Kaye have welcomed the official opening of Lemonwood Grove School in Christchurch by the Prime Minister.

Around 80 students started Term 1 at the new school in Rolleston, which includes a library; technology spaces where children can do activities such as arts and crafts, messy play and cooking; outdoor teaching spaces and an adventure play area.

"Lemonwood Grove School’s innovative teaching spaces have endless potential to support flexible and collaborative teaching and learning," says Ms Parata.

"I would like to congratulate the foundation principal Sean Bailey along with Board Chair Tracey Riley and the Establishment Board of Trustees on their work setting up the new school.

"I would also like to acknowledge Amy Adams, who as the local MP has worked tirelessly to promote the future of education in Selwyn, and who attended the opening this morning with the Prime Minister and Associate Education Minister Nikki Kaye."

Lemonwood Grove School caters for Year 1-8 students in Rolleston and has been built to allow for anticipated population growth. The school can currently take up to 400 students, but future plans include expanding it to take up to 750 students.

"This is a fantastic example of a school where the physical environment reflects the school’s vision," says Ms Kaye.

"Lemonwood Grove School believes in providing a landscape of possibilities where students can connect and ideas flow in challenging, collaborative and creative ways.

"The school’s design makes full use of flexible learning spaces, which will support their strong teaching focus on play-based and inquiry-based learning."

The new school is located near the brand new Rolleston College, which opened its doors earlier this year and the neighbouring West Rolleston Primary School, built for 750 students, opened in January 2016.

"This is an exciting time for education, with these new schools providing local young people with innovative and inspiring learning environments," says Ms Kaye.

The construction of Lemonwood Grove School is part of the Government’s $1.137 billion Christchurch School Rebuild programme. In total, 115 schools will be rebuilt, repaired or remodelled by 2022.