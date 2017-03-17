RACE4LIFE celebrates 10th annual Race Day

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 12:07

The New Zealand charity helping fulfil the dreams of adults with life limiting illnesses will be celebrating its 10th annual Race Day on Tuesday 28th March 2017.

RACE4LIFE has treated more than 700 New Zealanders to trips around and over Hampton Downs in racing cars, muscle cars, sports cars, motorbikes, big rig trucks and a helicopter since 2007. This year around 80 palliative care patients from hospices throughout the Auckland and Waikato regions, will be able to experience this special gift again, courtesy of generous sponsors and around 250 volunteers.

"It seems like overkill to have that many people helping out on the day, but we make sure we meet stringent safety criteria while making sure our patients are looked after well," says Viv James, RACE4LIFE Race Day coordinator. "Some of our guests have limited movement, and we handle them all with the utmost of care and respect while ensuring they have the time of their lives."

"We are blessed to have had the continuing support of some amazing people, from dedicated race car enthusiasts, loyal sponsors, service providers, volunteers, hospice workers, and friends, to the student kitchen crew from Kristin School.

"These wonderful volunteers come together to become our drivers, pilots, safety crew, traffic wardens, cooks, administrators, photographers, cooks and caregivers," she says. "I thank them from the bottom of my heart and look forward to celebrating this milestone by again experiencing the magic of human kindness at Hampton Downs later this month."

Viv James says motorsport Legend Greg Murphy "Murph" will be attending the 2017 Race Day event to lend support and give one lucky raffle winner a ‘couple of laps’".

New Zealanders can donate to RACE4LIFE by visiting www.race4life.co.nz.