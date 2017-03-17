More than 1000 kids generate red zone ideas

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 12:26

Treehouses, skate parks, animal shelters and a theme park are among more than 1000 children’s ideas for the future of the red zone. Children from five schools, as well as a scout troop and Children’s Day participants have filled out "Wish this was here…" postcards, writing or drawing what they would like to see in the ÅtÄkaro Avon River Corridor.

"Children are the future users, leaders and residents of our city and we’re creating a legacy for them," says Chief Executive Ivan Iafeta.

"Listening to children’s and young people’s voices and understanding their ideas is essential to our planning and decision making. Later this year, when we workshop design options for the area, 50 per cent of participants will be under 25. In April, we will call for leading designers and engineers to help mentor these young design teams." "We are in the early stages of planning and are open to all ideas as the largest regeneration opportunity in New Zealand’s history unfolds."

The postcards are the brainchild of the Avon-ÅtÄkaro Network, and are being supported by Regenerate Christchurch staff. Ideas from over 1000 children so far have generated the following themes:

- Connecting with nature: Having a ‘green’ space to walk, picnic or camp; with pristine waterways, trees attracting native birds, and orchards and vegetables gardens to harvest. (26%)

- Caring for myself and others: The need to feel safe and loved, and to ensure vulnerable people and animals have a place to stay and be cared for were important (14%)

- Fun with water: The red zone must have a way to enjoy water - be it pools, a water park, wave pools, kayaking or water slides. Bring it on! (13%)

- Fun on the land: So much to do!

- Skate parks are a big hit as are bike tracks, obstacle courses and dog and horse parks. Places for team sports came up too. (14%)

- Treehouses galore please and other areas to play such as flip-outs, zip lines and the trusty swings and slides. (12%)

- Don’t forget theme parks like carnivals, chocolate factories, zoos and room for technology like free Wi-Fi and computer stations. (8%)

- Connecting with others: A place to meet, enjoy good food and shopping, go to movies, listen to live music and do and see creative things with family and friends. (9%)

- Learning and earning: Where anything can happen and be realised - exciting job opportunities like sustainable technology, factories, a hospital or an airport; or learning opportunities such as universities, medical school, libraries, schools and art and music facilities. (6%)

Kids can also fill out their own postcard and stick it on a river of ideas at the ÅtÄkaro Avon River Corridor Community Day on Saturday 25 March from 10am to 3pm at Haeata Community Campus.

"At the Community Day, we’re asking people the main question we need to answer as a community. ‘What is the greatest contribution this land could make to the future of Christchurch and New Zealand?

Free guided bus tours of the red zone are on offer, as well as fun, family activities including a sausage sizzle, face painting and a bouncy castles. More information is available at engage.regeneratechristchurch.nz.