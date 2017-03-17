Soft plastic recycling reaches Countdown Queenstown

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 12:48

As part of the Soft Plastic Recycling Programme, customers can now recycle soft plastics at Countdown Queenstown.

The programme is a consumer recycling initiative where customers can recycle a range of soft plastic packaging such as empty bread and frozen food bags, and plastic shopping bags.

Since its launch in November 2015, the initiative has seen Countdown shoppers drop off more than 25 tonnes of soft plastic for recycling, which would have otherwise gone mostly to landfill.

Countdown Group Manager, Stuart Urbahn, says Countdown is thrilled to be extending the programme for its Queenstown customers, who will no doubt be big supporters of the programme.

"We are proud to be one of the founding members behind this programme, which involves all those in the life-cycle of plastic packaging - manufacturers, distributors and consumers. It’s a unique collaboration which enables everyone to help reduce the amount of waste going to landfills.

"We have a number of waste minimisation policies in place, including the recent launch of our new recyclable meat trays which are rolling out around the country. The soft plastic recycling programme is an important part of our commitment to minimise our impact on the environment," says Mr Urbahn.

The Soft Plastic Recycling programme has already been successfully rolled out in 110 Countdown stores in Auckland, Waikato, Wellington, and Canterbury.

Since 2006, Countdown has reduced waste to landfill by 34% while also increasing its recycling rate by 34%.