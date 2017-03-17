UCOL Council honours community contribution

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 12:56

The UCOL Council has announced its Honours Awards to mark the start of the 2017 academic year.

The Awards recognize people who act as role models and inspiration to UCOL students, and reflect UCOL’s community connections within the ManawatÅ«, Wairarapa, and Whanganui.

Former Whanganui Mayor Annette Main will receive the highest honour of Honorary Fellow for outstanding and distinguished contribution to UCOL, the wider community and society in general.

UCOL Council Chair Malcolm Inglis says that as Mayor, Annette worked to ensure that tertiary education remains a cornerstone of the Whanganui community.

"As chair of a consortium made up of the Whanganui District Council, UCOL, and Te Puna Matauranga o Whanganui, Annette played an important role in establishing the MÄori and Pasifika Trades Training initiative at Whanganui UCOL. This initiative has since spread to UCOL’s Palmerston North and Wairarapa campuses."

Honorary Associate Award recipients include Tanenuiarangi ManawatÅ« Chief Executive Danielle Harris who is an incredible advocate for MÄori health and broadcasting, Karl Gill for his work settling new immigrants in Palmerston North, Wharerata Executive Chef and Operations Manager Sean Kereama for his contribution to the hospitality sector, Heritage Food Crops Research Trust Research Director Mark Christensen, former Whanganui District Councillor and teacher Susan Westwood for her services to education and serving the community, and former Henley Trust chairman and champion of conservation in the Wairarapa Tenick Dennison.

"The UCOL Council awards are our way of publicly recognising those who make considerable contributions to the communities UCOL is a part of." Mr Inglis says.

"We believe this year’s recipients help make our Regions great places to live, not only for UCOL students, but also the wider communities."

The UCOL Council Honours Awards will be conferred at UCOL’s upcoming graduation ceremonies in March (Palmerston North 21 and 22 March, Wairarapa March 28, Whanganui March 30).