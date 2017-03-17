Gisborne’s golden ticket yet to be claimed

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 13:03

It’s been almost a week since a lucky Gisborne player won big with Powerball but the winner is still nowhere to be found - and the city is buzzing as locals wonder who has the golden Powerball ticket worth $6.5 million.

With a $6.5 million Powerball prize in the bank, the winner will have a wealth of options when it comes to deciding how to spend their winnings.

Why not get on the property ladder in style, with a luxury beachfront property with unobstructed views over Wainui beach. Complete with private access from the front yard to the white sandy beach, the Powerball winner could soon be wriggling their toes in the sand.

With properties in the area going for around $1.5 million, they’d still have plenty left in the bank.

If living right on the beach isn’t enough, the Powerball winner could also invest in their very own luxury motor yacht to explore Gisborne’s beautiful coastline.

With three cabins and bathrooms, the Prestige 630 has more than enough space to keep the whole family comfortable while out at sea. At around $2.7 million, this yacht is the ultimate addition to the Powerball lifestyle.

Once the reality of their win has sunk in, the winner may want to celebrate their good fortune with their friends - in style, of course! The winner could shout their mates to a Premium Pass to Gisborne’s iconic Rhythm and Vines festival, with premium gig access helping make it one to remember.

Whatever the winner chooses to do with their winnings, there’s one thing they have to do before they can begin enjoying their winnings - claim their prize.

"We can’t wait to find out who New Zealand’s newest multi-millionaire is," said Emilia Mazur, General Manager Corporate Communications at Lotto NZ.

"Gisborne’s lucky millionaire is just one step away from being able to turn their dreams into a reality - all they need to do is check their ticket.

"Anyone who bought a Lotto ticket from Grant Bros. in Gisborne for last Saturday’s draw should check their numbers, as they may be sitting on a winner."

Anyone who purchased their ticket from Grant Bros. in Gisborne is encouraged to write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through Lotto NZ’s ticket-checker app.

Players can phone Lotto on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Background

2017 Powerball First Division wins

Month / Prize / Location

February / $18 million / Otago

The young couple, who were expecting their first baby, were looking forward to setting up their new family with the winnings.

$3.8 million / Auckland / Bought the winning ticket while stopping past the bakery to pick up a pie for lunch.

$3.8 million / Christchurch / Wandered around the supermarket for an hour after finding out he’d won big - and didn’t buy a thing.

March

$6.5 million / Gisborne / Yet to claim their prize.