Top 12 2014 vintage wines selected to represent HB on world stage

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 13:41

On 13 March 2017, Bob Campbell MW spent the afternoon in Hawke’s Bay, blind tasting his way through a sea of 2014 vintage Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay, Syrah and Merlot Cabernet blends concealed in brown paper bags. Mr Campbell then selected the top 12 2014 vintage wines to represent Hawke’s Bay, only finding out himself on Wednesday which wines he had selected.

Bob Campbell was the second New Zealander, and is one of just over 300 people in the world to hold the Master of Wine qualification. Mr Campbell is an internationally acclaimed wine judge and is widely regarded as the New Zealand's foremost wine educator.

Melisa Beight, Executive Officer of Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers Association Inc. said that the boards and members were thrilled that Bob Campbell MW had agreed to judge the 2014 Hawke’s Bay Vintage Collection. "This is the first year we have produced a Hawke’s Bay Vintage Collection and it marks a real milestone for the region. The Hawke’s Bay Vintage Collection will be judged by Bob Campbell every year from now on, with the top 12 wines representing the best of Hawke’s Bay being sent out to global key opinion leaders, so that they can make their own assessment."

"The overall standard was very high indeed" declared Bob Campbell MW. "Clearly 2014 was a truly top vintage. A range of different Chardonnay styles added extra interest, and a degree of difficulty in choosing the ultimate winners. Syrah was stylistically more consistent as well as being the highest performer of the three classes. Blended reds were a pleasure to judge - all of the entries merited selection."

The 2014 Hawke’s Bay Vintage Collection (in no particular order):

- Vidal Legacy Chardonnay 2014

- Te Awa Single Estate Chardonnay 2014

- Bilancia Chardonnay 2014

- Church Road Grand Reserve Chardonnay 2014

- Villa Maria Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2014

- Te Awa Single Estate Merlot Cabernet 2014

- Craggy Range Te Kahu, Gimblett Gravels Vineyard, Hawke’s Bay 2014

- Church Road McDonald Series Merlot 2014

- Vidal Legacy Syrah 2014

- Church Road Grand Reserve Syrah 2014

- Sacred Hill Deerstalkers Syrah 2014

- Craggy Range Syrah, Gimblett Gravels Vineyard, Hawke’s Bay 2014