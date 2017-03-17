Detours as final surface goes on Cambridge section of Expressway

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 13:54

Work is ramping up to complete laying the final surface on the Cambridge section of the Waikato Expressway.

Contractors have been applying the epoxy-modified open-graded porous asphalt along the four-lane 16km section since October - the finishing works on the road which opened in December 2015.

An extra crew will be in action next week to make sure the project finishes early next month.

Road users will face day and night-time speed restrictions and some ramp detours in work zones.

Surfacing of the interchange ramps is programmed from Monday night, 20 March, and will require traffic detours at various times. The contractors will be beginning with the Northern interchange north-bound on-ramp on Monday night so travellers will need to use the Victoria Road interchange or local roads to head north. The following night the south-bound off-ramp is scheduled.

The Victoria Road interchange ramps are programmed to be done on 22, 23, 28 March and the Southern interchange ramps on 27, 28, 29 March. All weather permitting.

Ramp detours will be well sign-posted and should only affect night-time travellers.

Once completed the entire section will have Audio Tactile Profiled pavement markings (rumble strips) applied.

Ramp work:

Northern interchange:

On-ramp: Monday night 20 March

Off-ramp: Tuesday night 21 March

Victoria Road interchange:

North side opposite HEB compound on-ramp Wednesday night 22 March

Both off-ramps Thursday night 23 March

South side on-ramp Sunday night 26 March

Southern interchange:

On-ramp 27 March

Off-ramp 28 March