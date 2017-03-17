Incident in Massey, Waitemata

|
Police are currently at a property in Timandra Place in Massey after reports of a minor explosion at 12.20pm today.
The address has been cleared and police are now conducting a scene examination with the assistance of Fire Service to establish what has occurred.
There were five people at the address and they are assisting police with our enquiries.
Earlier today a male presented himself to an Accident and Emergency clinic and is being treated for burns.
He in a stable condition.
Police will be speaking with him at a later date.
We have no other reports of injuries.
The road is cordoned off and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
