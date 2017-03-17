New drone footage shows progress on SH1 Russley Road project

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 14:55

New drone footage, released by the NZ Transport Agency, reveals just how quickly the State Highway 1 Russley Road upgrade is taking shape on Christchurch’s northern edge.

The upgrade is a key part of the Government’s $900 million Christchurch Motorways programme. The project involves upgrading Russley Road (SH1) to a four-lane highway and the construction of a major interchange at the Russley Road/Memorial Avenue airport intersection that includes a gateway arch designed to welcome travellers to Christchurch city.

The $112 million roading project has been underway since April 2015 and is approximately 80 per cent complete, Transport Agency Highways Manager, Colin Knaggs says.

"The project is making great progress, which this flyover footage shows. Over the next few months people will notice the gateway arches taking shape and there will be a lot of work to lay the final asphalt surface on various sections that are ready before winter.

"While we are working to minimise traffic impacts, there will be detours, speed restrictions and lane closures in place at times over the next few months," he says.

"We advise people travelling on Russley Road to expect delays and allow plenty of extra time to reach their destination, especially if they are heading to Christchurch International Airport to catch a flight."

People can get information on road works and detours in the region they are in, or travelling to by checking https://www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic-and-travel-information/, by calling 0800 444 449 or following the Transport Agency on Facebook or Twitter.

The project team aims to finish the gateway arches at the airport intersection by mid-2017. Sections of the project will open up to traffic in stages this year and the overall project is expected to be finished by December 2018.

