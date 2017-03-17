Police support Wellington Pride Parade

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 15:45

Tomorrow’s Wellington Pride Parade will be attended by a contingent of off-duty Police staff supporting the event.

The Pride Parade, which starts on Cambridge Terrace at 10:45am, Saturday 18 March, 2017, is part of the Wellington Pride Festival celebrating the Rainbow Community in Aotearoa New Zealand.

This year’s parade, with a theme of A World of Fantasy, is the first of its kind in Wellington.

Pacific Liaison Coordinator Constable Loretta Hunt-Tevaga says invitations have been extended to all Police staff to participate in the parade.

"This is exactly what valuing diversity is all about - showing support for our colleagues, irrespective of gender, ethnicity, or sexuality.

"We’re expecting a strong turn-out from the public as well."

On duty Police staff will also be providing support for the event.

New Zealand Police work to reflect the communities they serve and as an organisation, Police look to encourage staff to ‘use who they are’ not ‘lose who they are’ when becoming a police officer.

Diversity Liaison Officers (DLOs) are located throughout New Zealand to provide liaison between Police and the rainbow communities.

DLOs often work in partnership with members of these communities to assist and provide advice with crime prevention projects, support and attend community events and deliver training to raise awareness of issues.

DLOs also play a supportive role for other Police employees, providing advice and support to colleagues regarding issues relating to ethnicity, gender or sexuality.

In addition to DLOs, Police also have Iwi Liaison Officers, Ethnic Liaison Officers and a Police Chaplaincy Services giving the diverse communities that make up New Zealand a direct link to Police.

Police encourages anyone who reflects our values and is interested in helping their community, to apply to join Police.

To take the first step to becoming a cop, visit newcops.co.nz