Police appeal for assistance to find missing Ahipara man

Police are seeking the public’s assistance for any sightings of 62-year-old missing Ahipara man Leon Meyer.

Mr Meyer was last seen in the Shipwreck Bay area on Saturday 11 March, 2017.

His vehicle, a distinctive black two-door Daihatsu Rocky SUV with a red and white design on the driver’s door was parked in the Shipwreck Bay carpark on 11th March.

Mr Meyer was last seen wearing black jeans, John Bull boots and a polo shirt. His bank accounts have not been touched and his family and Police have grave concerns for his welfare.

If anyone has seen Mr Meyer or has any information which can assist Police then please contact the Kaitaia Police Station on (09) 408 6500. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.