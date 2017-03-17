Melanesian Mission building to go under wraps

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 16:39

Auckland’s Melanesian Mission building will soon find itself under wraps.

From next week, the 157-year old Category 1 historic building will be shrouded in plastic wrap as the heritage icon undergoes a vital part of an ongoing programme of seismic strengthening.

"The next phase of work will see the shingle roof of the Melanesian Mission building removed, and the rafters and purlins of the original mission building secured to the structural plywood base which has been installed in the roof space," says Heritage New Zealand’s General Manager Heritage Destinations, Nick Chin.

"In order for that to happen the building has to be kept completely weather-tight while this work is being undertaken, so the building will be wrapped in plastic both for safety and dryness. Once the structural strengthening work in the roof has been completed, the building will then be re-shingled with beautiful new cedar shingles."

The plastic covering is expected to remain in place until early May.

The Melanesian Mission building and café is currently closed to the public as the Mission building is being strengthened and a new café facility is being built.

The site’s significance to New Zealand’s heritage has been recognised through grant funding from Foundation North and the Stout Trust, along with help from Vector, and donations from Heritage New Zealand supporters which are being used for the strengthening works.

The new facility is expected to re-open again in October this year.