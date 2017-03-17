Prison literacy and numeracy programme getting results

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 16:28

A programme designed to lift prisoner literacy and numeracy rates is achieving promising results.

Six prisoners at Rimutaka Prison today were presented with certificates for completing the Intensive Literacy and Numeracy Everyday Skills programme, delivered by Te Wānanga o Aotearoa (TWoA).

"The results are encouraging," says Juanita Ryan, Director of Programmes and Interventions.

"The learners are now able to at least read everyday words well and do basic multiplication and division.

"This is a significant achievement, considering around 63% of prisoners have literacy competency below Level 1 NCEA, meaning they would be challenged with tasks like filling out forms.

"Prisoners will be better able to take part in industry training, treatment programmes, and higher level learning if they have improved literacy and numeracy.

"It will also help them find a job on release. We know that with stable employment, offenders are less likely to re-offend, and that also means there are fewer victims.

"It will also improve their relationship with their family if prisoners can read a story to their child or write a letter to them."

Corrections Minister Louise Upston presented the men with their certificates.

TWoA delivers the programme in 16 Corrections prisons and it has been expanded to reach more prisoners. Since it started in 2015/16, 884 prisoners have enrolled.

The programme includes reading, writing, numeracy, educational games, and one-on-one time with a tutor. Lessons contain interactive activities to ensure engagement, retention and completion.

TWoA has a three-year contract to provide up to 100 hours per prisoner of intensive literacy and numeracy support to around 1,200 prisoners a year.