Bravery Awards presented to Nelson police officers

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 17:02

Nelson City Council today played host to an awards ceremony, recognising the bravery of three police officers.

The Royal Humane Society of New Zealand presented three of its NZ Bravery Awards this morning in the Council Chamber.

Constable Aisea Lata, Constable Hamish Wybrow and Sergeant Brett Currie all put their lives on the line in the early hours of the 20th September, 2015 at a property in Atawhai Drive in Nelson.

Constable Lata was awarded the Royal Humane Society’s Bronze Medal for rescuing a man from a burning building and returning for a second time to ensure no one else was inside.

Constable Hamish Wybrow was also presented with a Bronze Medal for assisting with the man’s rescue, and for his repeated efforts to re-enter the fully ablaze building.

Sergeant Brett Currie was presented with the Certificate of Merit for creating a safe zone for the fire service, and for entering the building to discharge a fire extinguisher as part of his valiant efforts to put out the fire.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese says "It was a real honour and privilege to present these awards.

"Being asked to risk your life to save a stranger’s is not something we expect to face, and it is testament to the selflessness of these police officers that they didn’t hesitate to help when faced with a life and death situation."

"Today’s awards ceremony has been about recognising the spirit of courage and selflessness; it’s about human endeavour to help others before ourselves.

"I hope that we can all be inspired by your courage to live our own lives with compassion and bravery, whatever situations in which we find ourselves," she says.