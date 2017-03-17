Crash in Henderson near St Dominics College - please avoid the area

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 16:55

Police are currently attending a crash on Rathgar Road where a car has hit a pedestrian. The crash happened at about 5.30pm tonight 17 March.

A girl has been taken to Starship Hospital with serious injuries. The serious crash unit will be investigating and the road is currently blocked.

Diversions are in place at Rathgar Road and Edwards Avenue and also Rathgar Road and Ti Nana Crescent. Please avoid the area if possible, as there will be delays while emergency services are at the scene.