Police seek missing tourist on West Coast

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are appealing to the public for any sightings of Spanish tourist Adrian Vega Leiros.
Adrian is 28-years-old and is thought to be hitchhiking on the West Coast.
He was due back in Westport on 7 March after leaving on 27 February with the intention to complete a seven day tramp in Punakaiki.
Anyone who has seen Adrian since 27 February is asked to call their local Police station.
Police do not have a clearer photo of Adrian at this stage but ask if anyone has seen, picked up or spoken to a man who looks similar to the attached photo and had a Spanish accent, to please call their local Police station.
The file number for this matter is 170315/5014.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.