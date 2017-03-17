Police seek missing tourist on West Coast

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 19:50

Police are appealing to the public for any sightings of Spanish tourist Adrian Vega Leiros.

Adrian is 28-years-old and is thought to be hitchhiking on the West Coast.

He was due back in Westport on 7 March after leaving on 27 February with the intention to complete a seven day tramp in Punakaiki.

Anyone who has seen Adrian since 27 February is asked to call their local Police station.

Police do not have a clearer photo of Adrian at this stage but ask if anyone has seen, picked up or spoken to a man who looks similar to the attached photo and had a Spanish accent, to please call their local Police station.

The file number for this matter is 170315/5014.