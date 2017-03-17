Third person dies following Taupo house fire

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 20:15

Police can confirm that a third person has died following the house fire in the Taupo area early this morning.

The man died in hospital this afternoon as a result of his injuries.

The scene examination is ongoing and will be continued tomorrow.

Police and Victim Support are providing support to the family of the three people who died, as well as the other family members present.

Police’s thoughts, and the thoughts of the community, are with the loved ones of the people who died during this difficult time.