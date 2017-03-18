Name release following Tekapo-Twizel Rd cyclist crash

Saturday, 18 March, 2017 - 11:55

Police are now in a position to release the name of the cyclist killed following a crash on the Tekapo-Twizel Road in Pukaki on 15 March.

He was 61-year-old Mitsuaki Inagaki of Nagano, Japan. Mr Inagaki was on holiday in New Zealand at the time of the crash.

Police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.

The sympathies of Police are offered to the friends and family of Mr Inagaki at this sad time.