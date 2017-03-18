Appeal for witnesses after Old State Highway One crash

Saturday, 18 March, 2017 - 11:50

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious two-car crash on Old State Highway 1 in Raumati South this morning.

Two people have been flown to hospital in a critical condition following the crash, which happened at about 7.45am near the Raumati off ramp.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Diversions are in still in place northbound, at Poplar Avenue, and southbound, at Raumati Road.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the crash.

In particular, officers would like to hear from the driver of a truck who narrowly avoided a collision with a silver Volkswagen Golf on Old State Highway 1 shortly before the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington Police on 04 381 2000.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.