Police appeal for sightings of missing Westport woman

Saturday, 18 March, 2017 - 10:25

Police are appealing for sightings of Leanne Ryall, who has been missing from her Westport home since Friday morning (17 March).

Leanne, 50, was last seen at her home in Domett Street early Friday morning. She has not contacted friends and family since then, which is out of character for her.

Leanne is described as five foot three inches tall, of solid build, with short, wavy red/brown hair. It is not known what she was wearing when she left home yesterday.

If anyone has seen Leanne since yesterday morning, or has information which might help Police locate her, please contact Westport Police immediately on 03 789 7339.