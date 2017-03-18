Wellington Police search for missing teenager Brandon Andrews

Saturday, 18 March, 2017 - 19:15

Wellington Police are appealing for help to find 18-year-old Brandon Andrews who’s been reported missing from his home in Petone.

Police have concerns for Brandon’s safety and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

He was last seen around the Jackson Street area of Petone at about 8-9pm on Friday 17 March.

Brandon is slim, about 5’9’’ tall, with short curly brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, black shoes and a brown jacket.

Police and Search and Rescue are searching the area and ask Petone residents to check their properties, including any outbuildings.

If you have seen Brandon, or know where he might be, please contact Wellington Police on 04 381 2000, quoting reference P028874360.