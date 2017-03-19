Pedestrian hit by car in Paekakariki

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Paekakariki on the Kapiti Coast shortly before 10.30 this morning.
A cordon is currently in place on the corner of Wellington and Ocean Roads and people are asked to avoid the area where possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.