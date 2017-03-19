Police name Papatoetoe crash victim

|
Police can now release the name of the person who died on St George St, Papatoetoe, on Friday morning after being struck by a car.
He was 66-year-old Bruce Alexander Tremaine from Auckland.
Police's investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and the matter will be referred to the Coroner.
