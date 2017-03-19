Kaitangata Skate Park Development Group headed to national community awards

Sunday, 19 March, 2017 - 11:35

Kaitangata Skate Park Development Group is about to go head to head with the country’s best and brightest voluntary groups and organisations at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards take place in the Rotorua Lakes region from 24-26 March 2017.

Kaitangata Skate Park Development Group is representing the Clutha District at the National Community Awards - an honour they won after being named Supreme Winner at the Trustpower Clutha District Community Awards last year.

Joining Kaitangata Skate Park Development Group at the National Awards will be representatives from 24 other voluntary groups or organisations from around the country that were named Supreme Winner at their regional Trustpower Community Awards.

The Trustpower National Community Awards is a chance for the voluntary organisations in attendance to learn with one another, share experiences, tell their story and see what Rotorua has to offer. Kaitangata Skate Park Development Group, along with the 24 other regional representatives, will give an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved and why they deserve the title of Trustpower National Community Award Supreme Winner. Kaitangata Skate Park Development Group will be judged on that presentation, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation.

The presentations will take place on Saturday 25 March in the BayTrust Forum at Rotorua Energy Events Centre. The Winner, Runner-Up and recipient of the WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award will be announced at an Awards dinner that evening at Blue Baths.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Emily Beaton says that the Kaitangata Skate Park Development Group have put a lot of effort in to get to this point, and that they are looking forward to seeing them present their journey on a national stage.

"The West Otago Health Trust from the Clutha District were awarded the National Supreme Award last year, due to their ferocious determination and community spirit and I see those same traits in the Kaitangata Skate Park Development Group.

The success of this project is thanks to a lot of hard work, thousands of hours dedicated over a number of years, and a diverse group of people working together to create a place that children can enjoy themselves and parents can know they are safe and having fun.

The Clutha community can be really proud of the Kaitangata Skate Park Development Group, and we know they will make wonderful ambassadors for at the Trustpower National Community Awards," says Miss Beaton.

Attending the Trustpower National Community Awards from the Kaitangata Skate Park Development Group will be Dallas Storer and Joyce Beck, along with Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan and his wife Allyson Cadogan.

The Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner will take home a custom-made trophy, $4,000 in prize money, a framed certificate and a $1,000 consultancy voucher from one of New Zealand’s leading training providers for the community sector, Exult. The Runner Up will receive $2,500 in prize money, a $500 Exult voucher and a framed certificate. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award recipient receives a framed certificate and a consultancy service package from award sponsor, Exult.