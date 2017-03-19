Crash on SH 4 near Whanganui

|
Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 4, Mangamahu, near Whanganui.
The road is blocked by the crash and motorists are asked to avoid the area or take an alternative route if possible.
There is no information currently on the number/type of vehicles involved or any injuries.
